Giants Reportedly Make Big Decision On Daniel Jones

One of the biggest questions of the NFL's 2023 offseason will be what the New York Giants do with Daniel Jones.

Does New York want the former first round quarterback back for another year? Or will the Giants choose to let Jones walk in free agency?

According to a report, a decision has been made.

The NFC East franchise reportedly wants to bring Jones back for another season, at least.

The Giants will reportedly make multi-year contract offers to both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, according to the report.

New York is in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC.

Good for Daniel Jones.