Giants Reveal Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 1 Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are facing tremendous uncertainty at wide receiver to start the season.

Kadarius Toney did not play during the preseason following limited participation in training camp, but general manager Joe Schoen is optimistic that last year's first-round pick will suit up in Week 1's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

"I’m excited to see Kadarius," Schoen said, per NJ.com's Darryl Slater. "I’m excited to see him get on the field in a game, in a meaningful opportunity, and know the playbook and make plays. We’re planning on him being ready on Sept. 11 when we go play Tennessee."

Toney did not participate in spring team activities after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason. He's also been dealing with an apparent leg injury.

He flaunted immense upside when registering 189 receiving yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, but numerous health setbacks have derailed Toney's early-career progress.

Last year alone, Toney experienced shoulder, quad, oblique, ankle, and hamstring injuries as well as contracting COVID-19 twice. He finished his rookie season with 420 receiving yards in 10 games.

Toney isn't the only Giants wideout entering the season with question marks. Sterling Shepard was unavailable all preseason while recovering from an Achilles tear. Darius Slayton has faced trade and cut rumors all summer, but Schoen said he isn't going anywhere before Week 1.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote that Kenny Golladay "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin."

Toney will be a pivotal player for a new Giants regime looking to evaluate Daniel Jones in the quarterback's contract year. The 23-year-old receiver is trending toward playing in a Week 1 road game against last year's No. 1 seed in the AFC.