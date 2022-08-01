Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury
A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp.
Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season.
Belton broke out during his junior season with Iowa, procuring five interceptions and 46 tackles in 14 games. The Giants selected the 6'1", 205-pound defensive back with the 114th pick.
If healthy, Belton figures to give New York depth behind starting safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love. Undrafted rookies Trenton Thompson and Yusuf Corker could receive an opportunity to earn playing time in his absence alongside recently signed veteran backup Andrew Adams.
Although the Giants finished last in the NFC East at 4-13, they allowed just 6.6 yards per pass attempt. However, they lost Jabrill Peppers in free agency and surprisingly cut Logan Ryan.
Belton's injury isn't an ideal start to the neophyte's career, but it might not cost him significant time during the regular season.