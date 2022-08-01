Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season.

Belton broke out during his junior season with Iowa, procuring five interceptions and 46 tackles in 14 games. The Giants selected the 6'1", 205-pound defensive back with the 114th pick.

If healthy, Belton figures to give New York depth behind starting safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love. Undrafted rookies Trenton Thompson and Yusuf Corker could receive an opportunity to earn playing time in his absence alongside recently signed veteran backup Andrew Adams.

Although the Giants finished last in the NFC East at 4-13, they allowed just 6.6 yards per pass attempt. However, they lost Jabrill Peppers in free agency and surprisingly cut Logan Ryan.

Belton's injury isn't an ideal start to the neophyte's career, but it might not cost him significant time during the regular season.