Gisele Bundchen Has A Birthday Message: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen will celebrate her 42nd birthday later this summer.

The wife of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a special request for her birthday last year. She wanted fans to donate trees around the world.

Bundchen had a special update on Sunday.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who donated trees for my birthday. Today I’m happy to announce the planting is well underway. In 2021, ISA planted 46,000 trees in the Xingu-Araguaia region, and this year we will plant an additional 219,000 trees. The pandemic has unfortunately delayed our progress, but I soon hope to show you actual evidence of a new forest forming. I couldn’t have done it without the help and support of so many people. A simple gesture, yes, but one that along with thousands of others, can help regenerate our planet, which is our only home," she wrote.

Well done, everyone.

Trees have been a big theme of Gisele's love over the years. In fact, she planted some for Tom Brady on Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let's grow some love and make the world greener!"

Brady and Gisele are quite the power couple, though not everything comes easily for them.

"I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” Bundchen told Vogue. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

We wish all the best to Tom, Gisele and family moving forward.