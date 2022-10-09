Gisele Bundchen Odds Released: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage reportedly on the rocks - both the legendary quarterback and the supermodel have reportedly hired divorce attorneys - many are speculating at the next relationships for them both.

In fact, betting odds have even been released for Bundchen's next boyfriend.

Who will it be?

"Who will Gisele Bundchen’s next boyfriend be?" Bovada wonders.

"Bradley Cooper +800 Pete Davidson +1000 Brad Pitt +1200 Leonardo Di Caprio +1600 The Iron Sheik +100000"

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the next boyfriend odd news.

"Zach Wilson -115," one fan joked.

"Leonardo is just throwing money away," another fan added.

"Pete Davidson is crazy," one fan added.

"Jimmy Garoppolo," one fan joked.

Hopefully, Brady and Bundchen can figure things out and remain married, but if they get divorced, there will be a lot of attention on their future significant others.