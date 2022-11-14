Gisele Is Reportedly Sending Tom Brady A Message

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend and those close to the supermodel believes she's sending her ex-husband a message.

The legendary supermodel was spotted in Costa Rica with a well-known jiu-jitsu instructor. The man, who reportedly lives in Miami, has known Gisele for more than a year.

According to Page Six, Gisele is believed to be sending Brady a message.

“It certainly looks like Gisele is showing off — and showing Tom what he’s missing," the source told Page Six.

While Gisele is 42, the MMA instructor is believed to be in his early 30s.

“I have to think that Gisele is sending Tom a message," the source added to Page Six.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brady, meanwhile, is coming off a nice win over the Seahawks in Germany. He and the Bucs have now won two straight games since the divorce news.

If Brady is going to get back on the dating market as well, three prominent women have been named favorites.