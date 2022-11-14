Gisele Is Reportedly Sending Tom Brady A Message
Gisele Bundchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend and those close to the supermodel believes she's sending her ex-husband a message.
The legendary supermodel was spotted in Costa Rica with a well-known jiu-jitsu instructor. The man, who reportedly lives in Miami, has known Gisele for more than a year.
According to Page Six, Gisele is believed to be sending Brady a message.
“It certainly looks like Gisele is showing off — and showing Tom what he’s missing," the source told Page Six.
While Gisele is 42, the MMA instructor is believed to be in his early 30s.
Brady, meanwhile, is coming off a nice win over the Seahawks in Germany. He and the Bucs have now won two straight games since the divorce news.
