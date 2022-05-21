Gisele Opens Up About Marriage Life: NFL World Reacts

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture-perfect life, but things aren't always what they seem.

Bundchen opened up about what it's like to raise kids with Brady, who continues to play in the National Football League.

The Brazilian supermodel says it hasn't been easy raising kids with the legendary quarterback, who's often away from home.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” Bündchen, 41, told British Vogue in her June 2022 cover story.

“I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,” she added. “He trusts my decisions.”

Like any relationship, it takes work.

“It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

Fans appreciate the rare honesty from the celebrity couple.

"I love this read because it is impossible to have it all I don’t care who you are," one fan tweeted.

"Damn if it’s not even good for this family, no way am I having kids," another fan suggested.

Brady has been open, too. He revealed last year that his lengthy NFL career has been an issue at times.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

All the best to Tom and Gisele moving forward.