Gisele Opens Up About Raising Kids: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage might look perfect on paper, but the supermodel has made it clear that it is not.

The Brazilian supermodel, arguably the most-famous supermodel in the world, opened up to Vogue about the state of her marriage with the legendary NFL quarterback.

Gisele made it clear that raising kids with Brady, who's about to play another NFL season at age 44, is not easy.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” Bündchen, 41, told British Vogue in her June 2022 cover story.

“I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,” she added. “He trusts my decisions.”

Gisele added that like any relationship, it takes a lot of work with her husband.

“It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

Brady revealed earlier this offseason that his wife and kids were on board with his decision to play another season.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady announced on social media.

However, Brady has also revealed that his lengthy NFL career has been an "issue" in his marriage.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

Fans appreciate the honesty from Gisele and Brady regarding their marriage.

"I love this read because it is impossible to have it all I don’t care who you are," one fan tweeted.

"Damn if it’s not even good for this family, no way am I having kids," another fan suggested.

Brady, Gisele and their kids will get to enjoy retirement life at some point, but for now, the hectic life continues.