Gisele Reportedly Ditches Wedding Ring: Sports World Reacts

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was reported by Page Six that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys. This reportedly stems from their rift over the legendary quarterback's decision to come out of retirement.

Despite all the rumored drama surrounding Brady and Bundchen right now, that hasn't stopped her from going to the gym.

For the past two days, Bundchen has been spotted at a gym in Miami. Photos of her quickly surfaced on social media.

Page Six noticed that Bundchen wasn't wearing her wedding ring at the gym. This could mean something, or it could mean absolutely nothing.

Of course, there are plenty of people speculating about it.

"She was at the gym. Nobody wears it to the gym," one person said. "Also, why would she continue to wear it? She's done with his ass.

"She won’t be single long and she has every right to find a man who will stand with her and support her," another person tweeted. "She minimized herself to let him shine and now he will get to play football all he wants, at the expense of ruining his children family life."

Brady and Bundchen have not yet commented on their future.

In the meantime, there will be a lot of people dissecting each and every move they make.