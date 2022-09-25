Gisele Reportedly Made Decision On Tom Brady's First Home Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sunday afternoon is the first home game of the season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, 45, was reportedly hoping that Gisele would be in attendance on Sunday afternoon.

However, PEOPLE is reporting that Gisele is not in the stands on Sunday afternoon.

"Tom Brady's kids were there to cheer their dad on in during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' latest game, the team's first at home. However, wife Gisele Bündchen did not attend," PEOPLE reports.

Brady and Gisele have reportedly been going through some marital issues as of late, stemming from the quarterback's decision to continue playing football.

The 45-year-old quarterback retired following the 2021 season, only to come out of retirement after about a month.

Brady and the Bucs are currently trailing the Packers, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.