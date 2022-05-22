Gisele Reveals 1 Big Difference Between Herself, Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than a decade.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the Brazilian supermodel tied the knot back in 2009.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Gisele revealed one major difference between herself and Brady.

While Brady has become a big-time health nut, he wasn't always that way. In fact, it was Gisele who helped him become one.

“Tom only ate nuts and grapes when I met him. It was crazy,” she admitted. “He’s not a person who dives deep, who researches. I’m very much like that.”

That has likely changed over the years, but at first, it was Gisele who was pushing Brady into the serious health and nutrition lifestyle.

Brady, 44, will be back in the National Football League for another season in 2022.