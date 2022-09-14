Gisele Wants Tom Brady Around More For Kids: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's obvious at this point that Tom Brady's decision to continue playing football well into his 40s is putting a strain on his family.

According to a recent report by PEOPLE, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, would like her husband to be around more for their children.

"From a family standpoint, these are critical years," says the source. "The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Gisele feels like Tom needs to be home."

Brady and Gisele have two children together, while the quarterback had one from a previous relationship.

Fans can understand where Gisele is coming from.

"He has nothing more to prove. First ballot HOFer. Retire already & spend time with your kids," one fan wrote.

Gisele, meanwhile, has admitted that she has "concerns" about Brady continuing to play.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele told ELLE. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

For what it's worth, Gisele did show Brady support on Sunday evening.

Brady and Gisele are currently living separately, though, according to a report from CNN.

The Bucs quarterback returns to action this weekend.