Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Made His Opinion On Tom Brady Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, a media storm is surrounding them.

Both Brady and Bundchen had notable relationships prior to getting married to each other in 2009.

One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends is reportedly speaking out on Brady.

Scott Barnhill, a model who dated Gisele prior to Brady, said he had a bad interaction with the legendary quarterback.

“I was walking in and he was walking out,” the top male model told the New York Daily News.

“We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year.’”

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009.

The couple has two children together. Brady also has a son from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

It will be interesting to see if Bundchen is in attendance for the Sunday night game between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs.