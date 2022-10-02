Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Made His Opinion On Tom Brady Clear
As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, a media storm is surrounding them.
Both Brady and Bundchen had notable relationships prior to getting married to each other in 2009.
One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends is reportedly speaking out on Brady.
Scott Barnhill, a model who dated Gisele prior to Brady, said he had a bad interaction with the legendary quarterback.
“I was walking in and he was walking out,” the top male model told the New York Daily News.
“We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year.’”
The couple has two children together. Brady also has a son from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
It will be interesting to see if Bundchen is in attendance for the Sunday night game between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs.