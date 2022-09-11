Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady.

Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s.

One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has reportedly blasted the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year,’” one of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends allegedly claims.

Shots fired, indeed.

Brady, meanwhile, is reportedly planning on retiring following the 2022 season, to finally spend more time with his wife and children.

The legendary NFL quarterback will hope to go out on top with another Super Bowl this year.