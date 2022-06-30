Golden Tate 'Feels Bad' For Daniel Jones: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones has had an up-and-down start to his National Football League career.

The former Duke Blue Devils quarterback has dealt with a lot of change early in his professional career. One ex-Giants wide receiver "feels bad" for him.

“I honestly feel bad for Daniel,” Tate told Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media. “He was drafted into a rebuilding organization for one, had Pat Shurmur for a year and then got Joe Judge for two years, now another head coach and another rebuild going into his fourth season. He hasn’t had Saquon [Barkley], myself, [Kenny] Golladay, Sterling [Shepard]. No one is ever on the field at the same time. And then on top of that, he had [Jason] Garrett [as his offensive coordinator] and that probably didn’t help much.

“So you kind of feel bad for him because a ton of talent. He has a lot of talent, but he just hasn’t had much help due to injuries and how they set it up.”

The 2022 season could be a make-or-break one for Jones, who is playing for a contract.

"giants taking will levis and getting another 4 years of mid," one fan predicted.

"He runs headirst into walls of linemen. Don’t cry over it," another fan added.

"Why? Drafted far higher than he should have been. Some moron gave him a job way too early.... I feel bad for someone, that is for sure. It sure as hell isn't Turnover Jones," one fan added.

Will Jones prove the doubters wrong in 2022?