Good Morning America Will Have Special NFL Schedule Announcement

On Wednesday, the NFL will reveal its schedule for the 2021 regular season. Before the full slate of games for this fall is revealed though, a special announcement will be made on ABC’s Good Morning America.

ESPN/ABC will announce its Week 1 matchup for Monday Night Football on Good Morning America tomorrow morning.

“The primetime programming will provide a bookend to the day, which will begin with Good Morning America announcing Monday Night Football’s week 1 matchup exclusively (likely in the 8 a.m. hour),” ESPN said in a press release.

At this time, there haven’t been any leaks about the NFL’s 2021 schedule. This means tomorrow’s announcement on Good Morning America should be a real surprise to fans everywhere.

ESPN/ABC will announce the NFL's Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup on @GMA tomorrow morning. Interesting. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 11, 2021

After the announcement is made on Good Morning America, NFL fans will have to wait roughly 12 hours to find out the rest of the schedule.

ESPN will usher in the new schedule with three primetime specials across their platforms. One of the shows that’ll air tomorrow examines the top storylines and matchups for each week of the season.

“2021 NFL Schedule Release examines the key pressure points for teams throughout the season, as well as can’t-miss games in every week of the 2021 campaign.” ESPN said.

Full coverage of the NFL’s 2021 schedule will last until 11 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Are you excited for the new schedule to be released?