Good Morning Football Reportedly Finds Replacement For Kay Adams

Good Morning Football has found a new host.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jamie Erdahl will replace Kay Adams on NFL Network's daily morning show.

Erdahl has worked for CBS Sports as a host and sideline reporter since 2014. The former college basketball and softball player has covered SEC football and the men's college basketball tournament for the network.

She'll join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and a revolving fourth guest, as Good Morning Football has yet to select a permanent replacement for Nate Burleson since he left last August.

Adams, who hosted the show since its premiere in 2016, stepped down last month. She was a rumored candidate to lead Amazon's Thursday Night Football studio show, but the streaming service hired FOX Sports' Charissa Thompson.

Without official confirmation from NFL Network, it's unclear when Erdahl will start her new position.