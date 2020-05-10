The Spun

Graphic Shows Which NFL Teams Will Travel The Most This Season

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

As if the New England Patriots weren’t going to have it rough enough without Tom Brady, they have to rack up the frequent flyer miles this season.

The Patriots will have the fifth-most travel miles during the 2020 season, according to ESPN’s Brian Burke. New England will travel the most miles by any non-West Coast team, just edging out the Miami Dolphins.

The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most miles in the league this fall. Seattle’s leads the way with nearly three thousand in total.

Typically, the West Coast teams travel a lot as is, and considering the NFC West has crossover matchups with the AFC and NFC East this fall, and it explains why the division is represented in first, second, third and eighth place in the chart below.

Also, the AFC East is doing quite a bit of hoofing it in 2020, as evidenced by the fact all four teams find their way into Burke’s rankings.

We’ll have to see if the road miles traveled have any effect on these teams come September (assuming the season starts on time, that is).

As it stands, the lack of an offseason will probably hurt many teams, especially those breaking in a new head coach or quarterback.

