Graphic Shows Which NFL Teams Will Travel The Most This Season

As if the New England Patriots weren’t going to have it rough enough without Tom Brady, they have to rack up the frequent flyer miles this season.

The Patriots will have the fifth-most travel miles during the 2020 season, according to ESPN’s Brian Burke. New England will travel the most miles by any non-West Coast team, just edging out the Miami Dolphins.

The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most miles in the league this fall. Seattle’s leads the way with nearly three thousand in total.

Typically, the West Coast teams travel a lot as is, and considering the NFC West has crossover matchups with the AFC and NFC East this fall, and it explains why the division is represented in first, second, third and eighth place in the chart below.

Also, the AFC East is doing quite a bit of hoofing it in 2020, as evidenced by the fact all four teams find their way into Burke’s rankings.

Most travel miles for 2020 pic.twitter.com/zr6uaRpG41 — Brian Burke (@bburkeESPN) May 8, 2020

We’ll have to see if the road miles traveled have any effect on these teams come September (assuming the season starts on time, that is).

As it stands, the lack of an offseason will probably hurt many teams, especially those breaking in a new head coach or quarterback.