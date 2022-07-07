Greg Cosell Makes Prediction For Baker Mayfield After Trade

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 30: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 30, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Fifth-year NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting a much-needed fresh start.

Mayfield is heading to the NFC South to play for the Carolina Panthers. The franchise traded for the former Heisman winner earlier this week.

The former Browns quarterback joins a quarterbacks room that features Sam Darnold and former Ole Miss star and rookie Matt Corral.

The Panthers may say they're going to hold a true quarterback competition, but it's fairly obvious Mayfield is going to start the entire season, per NFL analyst Greg Cosell.

“I don’t think there is a question, Baker Mayfield will be the starter for the @Panthers," he said this Thursday afternoon.

This isn't too far fetched. Baker Mayfield is a much better quarterback than Darnold - plus, the Panthers don't know what they're getting out of Corral yet.

Mayfield gives the Panthers what they need right now - an experienced starter who's on a mission to prove his worth.

If things work out, Carolina can sign the veteran to an extension. If he plays poorly, the Panthers can turn back to Darnold, move ahead with Corral or look again at taking a quarterback in the 2023 Draft.

The Panthers are going to be an interesting watch this upcoming season, that's for sure.