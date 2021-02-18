NFL Films Greg Cosell Compares Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert

The anticipation and hype surrounding Trevor Lawrence continues to grow as the 2021 NFL Draft quickly approaches. The Clemson star quarterback is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in late April.

Already, Lawrence, 21, has drawn comparisons to some of the other young quarterbacks in the NFL. One name that seems to get brought up often in conjunction with the Clemson prospect is Los Angeles Chargers starter Justin Herbert.

The former Oregon quarterback has similar measurements to Lawrence and also boasts impressive arm strength. However, not everyone thinks that the two have equal physical skill sets.

Recently, Greg Cosell of NFL Films gave his thoughts on the two young quarterbacks and explained one area where he thinks Herbert outranks Lawrence.

“To me, Herbert is a big, big-time talent. He’s a bigger man than Trevor Lawrence. He’s an easier thrower. Lawrence obviously have a very, very good arm. I would argue that Herbert’s arm is naturally more powerful, but Lawrence has no issues with arm strength. I think (Justin) Herbert is more purely physically-gifted than Trevor Lawrence,” Cosell said in an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s The Volume Podcast.

The long-time NFL made sure to clarify his comments by noting that Lawrence still remains a top tier prospect. Even so, Cosell believes that Herbert has the better physical traits.

“Having said that, I don’t want people to listening to this thinking that I don’t think that Lawrence is a really good prospect. Of course, Lawrence is a really good prospect… I think Herbert is physically more gifted.”

Herbert exploded onto the scene in 2020, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw for over 4,300 yards with 31 touchdowns and a 66.6 percent completion percentage.

While Lawrence is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, Herbert fell all the way to No. 6, where Los Angeles happily selected him. Already the decision has paid off as the Chargers seem to have found their franchise quarterback.

Come April, the Jaguars will hope to do the same by presumably drafting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick.