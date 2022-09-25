Gronk Was In Attendance Sunday: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski has repeatedly said that he has no plans of coming out of retirement and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (or any other team) again.

However, most of the NFL world continues to be skeptical of that claim.

Gronkowski didn't help matters on Sunday, when he attended the Buccaneers' first home game of the season.

Bucs fans are hoping that he'll be back, with many predicting that he will be.

"Tom Brady is calling Gronk immediately after this game," one fan wrote.

"How many times a game do you think Brady mutters “Gronk woulda caught that”?" anther fan wondered.

"Dear Gronk, I wrote you but you still ain’t callin. I left my cell my pager and my home phone at the bottom," another fan joked.

The Bucs are now 2-1 on the season, an impressive mark considering their injuries at the playmaker positions.

Will we see Gronk return at some point?