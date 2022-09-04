Gronk's Agent Shares Gut Feeling: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time this summer. Following his announcement in June, longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he "wouldn’t be surprised" if the tight end made another comeback.

Rosenhaus is standing by that belief. When speaking to Rob Maadi of the Associated Press earlier this week, the agent said Gronkowski is enjoying retirement and insisted he's "done for good."

However, Rosenhaus could still see Gronk returning to help Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers down the stretch.

"That would not surprise me," Rosenhaus said. "I'm not predicting that, and I'm not saying that's coming from Rob cause it's not. Rob says he's retired. But that's just my opinion. I've represented him for more than a decade, and that's just my gut feeling."

ESPN's Jenna Laine responded that Gronkowski told her he "was adamant he was retired and ready to move on from football." He called Rosenhaus a "very good agent" trying to preserve options.

However, everyone is willing to keep the door open in case Gronkowski changes his mind.

Gronkowski returned from retirement in 2020 to join Brady in Tampa Bay. He's since proven more than capable of contributing, scoring 16 touchdowns. including three in the playoffs.

If Rosenhaus is right, Brady and the Buccaneers would probably welcome back Gronkowski with open arms.