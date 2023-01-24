Hall Of Fame Offensive Lineman Replacing Trent Dilfer As High School Coach

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Former professional quarterback Trent Dilfer is seen on the ESPN set prior to the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy has reportedly tabbed a Pro Football Hall of Famer to replace Trent Dilfer as its head football coach.

According to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, Lipscomb is preparing to hire former New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Kevin Mawae to lead its program.

Mawae takes over for Dilfer, who was hired to be the new head coach at UAB in November after four seasons at Lipscomb. Dilfer's 2022 squad finished 13-0 and won its second consecutive TSSAA Division II-AA state championship.

Mawae has spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, first as an assistant offensive line coach and then as tight ends coach. He has also coached at Arizona State (2018-20) and with the Chicago Bears (2016).

A second-round pick of the Seahawks out of LSU in 1994, Mawae played 16 NFL seasons, four each with Seattle and Tennessee and eight with the Jets.

For his career, Mawae made eight Pro Bowls and was an eight-time first-team All-Pro selection. A member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Mawae was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.