‘Bachelor’ Contestant Linked To 2 NFL QBs On The Same Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room could be a little awkward this season.

Ben Roethlisberger is back to 100 percent health and the Super Bowl champion is the obvious starter heading into the season. The No. 2 and No. 3 quarterback spots is where things get interesting…

On Sunday, the Steelers claimed former Jaguars (and Steelers) quarterback Joshua Dobbs. He’s brought back to Pittsburgh to compete with Mason Rudolph for the backup job.

What potentially makes this awkward is that both Dobbs and Rudolph appeared to date The Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss.

Dobbs was linked to Sluss earlier in the year and Rudolph began dating her later in the year. Sluss confirmed in May that she was dating Rudolph. It’s unclear if the two are still together or how serious the relationship is.

Still, things could be a bit awkward when Dobbs and Rudolph have their first quarterbacks meeting, as pointed out by Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor.

That first Steelers QB room meeting gotta be a little bit awkward, right? pic.twitter.com/ovogE5QAgG — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2020

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes had a pretty great suggestion for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“only one way to decide who gets to be the backup…. MIKE TOMLIN, TAKE THEM ON A 2 ON 1,” she tweeted.

only one way to decide who gets to be the backup….

MIKE TOMLIN, TAKE THEM ON A 2 ON 1 https://t.co/UR2RBLbRKk — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 6, 2020

Well played, Mina.

The Steelers are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Monday, Sept. 14 against the Giants.