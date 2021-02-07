Here’s How Much Super Bowl Halftime Performers Are Paid

Performing during halftime of the Super Bowl is usually a major honor for a musician or group–but it doesn’t really help their wallet much.

On Friday, Esquire published a piece detailing some of the background regarding producing a Super Bowl halftime show. It is expensive to make one happen, but the performers themselves aren’t paid.

That’s right. The musicians don’t receive an actual paycheck for the show.

“Per league policy, the NFL covers all costs related to the production of the halftime show, but the performers don’t take home a paycheck (although the NFL foots the bill for their travel expenses),” Esquire wrote.

Tonight, R&B star The Weeknd will headline the halftime show performance. Additionally, there are rumors floating that one of Daft Punk, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar or Drake will make an appearance.

Hopefully, the halftime show lives up to the considerable hype it has generated, even if The Weeknd won’t technically see a dime for it.

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. CBS will broadcast the action.