Here’s The Time For The Super Bowl National Anthem

The important first prop bet of Super Bowl LV has already been cashed. The national anthem is in the books.

The over/under for the anthem, which was performed by country artist Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan, was set at 1:59. The duo went well over, producing an anthem longer than two minutes.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the rendition lasted 2:22.

2:22 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 7, 2021

However, some other betting experts seem to have a slightly shorter anthem. It looks like the difference is based off when the actual timing of the song begins–with the commencement of actual singing or with the first guitar note.

Either way, the anthem went over.

I had 2:16. Did you start with Oh, or with the guitar playing? — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) February 7, 2021

We’ve gotten a few unders on the Super Bowl national anthem recently, but it still seems like the over is the correct statistical play.

If you’ve already won money on the game, congrats.