Here’s The Time For The Super Bowl National Anthem

Overview picture of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: General view prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The important first prop bet of Super Bowl LV has already been cashed. The national anthem is in the books.

The over/under for the anthem, which was performed by country artist Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan, was set at 1:59. The duo went well over, producing an anthem longer than two minutes.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the rendition lasted 2:22.

However, some other betting experts seem to have a slightly shorter anthem. It looks like the difference is based off when the actual timing of the song begins–with the commencement of actual singing or with the first guitar note.

Either way, the anthem went over.

We’ve gotten a few unders on the Super Bowl national anthem recently, but it still seems like the over is the correct statistical play.

If you’ve already won money on the game, congrats.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.