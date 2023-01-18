Here's Which NFL Playoff Game Had Highest Ratings

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The TV ratings for Wild Card Weekend have been unveiled. While each game did well, there was one in particular that stood out.

The Giants-Vikings game claimed the top spot with 33.2 million viewers. The G-Men pulled off the upset due to a great performance from Daniel Jones.

Believe it or not, the Cowboys-Buccaneers game didn't even claimed the No. 2 spot on the list. The Dolphins-Bills matchup had more viewers.

According to the NFL's data, the Dolphins-Bills game had 30.8 million viewers. The Cowboys-Buccaneers game fell just short of that number with 30.6 million viewers.

Despite being in the afternoon slot on Saturday, the Seahawks-49ers game had 27.4 million viewers. The Saturday night game between the Chargers and Jaguars, meanwhile, had 20.6 million viewers.

Here are this past weekend's viewership numbers:

The second round of the playoffs should generate massive ratings for CBS and FOX.

On Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs will host the Jaguars. A few hours later, the Giants and Eagles will square off in Philly.

Sunday's slate of games will kick off with the Bills and Bengals. Then, the 49ers will host the Cowboys in a classic rivalry game.