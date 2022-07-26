Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Was Emulating With Training Camp Outfit

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has a thing for long-haired action-movie heroes.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback dressed up as John Wick for Halloween last year. Since he hasn't cut his hair, the back-to-back MVP took advantage by cosplaying as another fictional star.

On Tuesday, Rodgers showed up to the first day of training camp dressed as Cameron Poe from Con Air. He completed the look by wearing a white tank-top and jeans to honor Nicolas Cage's character from the 1997 film.

Rodgers quoted lines from the movie while calling Cage the "greatest actor of all time" on Instagram.

"Put...the...bunny...back in the box," Rodgers wrote. "What do you think I'm gonna do? I'm gonna save the f------ day!"

[Warning: The following post contains profane language.]

The Packers even filmed a slow-motion walk into the stadium for the full action hero effect.

Rodgers will need to channel that mentality on the football field this season. With Davante Adams gone, the 38-year-old will look to lead a depleted pass-catching corps to Green Bay's 12th playoff appearance in 15 years since taking over for Brett Favre as the starter.

Can Rodgers save the day and win another championship?