Here's Why The Buffalo Bills Don't Have Any Cheerleaders

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: The Buffalo Jills cheerleaders of the Buffalo Bills dance during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 18, 2011 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are less than an hour away from kickoff at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday afternoon.

While Buffalo is getting ready for kickoff, the Bills and their fan base do not have any cheerleaders rooting on the team. That's nothing new, though.

Buffalo is one of a few NFL franchises that has no cheerleading team. But that wasn't always the case.

The Bills had their own cheerleaders, called the Buffalo Jills, for several decades. However, there was a lawsuit between the Jills and the franchise, stemming from alleged payment issues.

Buffalo's cheerleaders have been no more since 2013.

"The more recent events involve the Buffalo Bills, who endorsed the officially independent Buffalo Jills cheer team from 1966 to 2013. Several formal cheerleaders brought a lawsuit against the Bills organization, and the ties were cut. The disbanding of the Buffalo Jills came about later that year," the report stated.

So, don't expect to see any Bills cheerleaders on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Bills and the Bengals is set for 3 p.m. E.T.

The game will be airing on CBS.