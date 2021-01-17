The Spun

Here’s Why The NFL Hasn’t Changed The End Zone Fumble Rule

A Browns player dives to attempt to recover the ball in the end zone.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Wide receiver Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the football out of bonds in the end zone for a touchback after hit from free safety Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL’s end zone touchback rule has been the target of ridicule this afternoon after the Cleveland Browns were victimized by it.

It does seem like a popular opinion that the NFL should change its touchback rule, which gives possession of the ball to the defense if the offensive team fumbles the ball out of the end zone. The defense gets the ball at its own 20-yard line even though no one recovered the fumble in the field of play.

Regardless of what you may think a better alternative would be, most people should be able to agree that the NFL’s recent justification for not discussing changing the rule is a shortsighted one.

According to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, the league’s competition committee hasn’t considered changing the rule because it doesn’t come into effect often enough.

This is silly. Sure, it doesn’t happen often, but it just happened in a really important time in a postseason game, so clearly the rule matters.

My position is simple: let the team that fumbled keep the ball, but they have to take it at the 20-yard line instead of having it where the player actually lost possession.

This seems like a fair change.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.