Here’s Why There’s No ‘Thursday Night Football’ This Evening

Unfortunately for NFL fans, there aren’t any games on the schedule until this Sunday. It’s the first time this season that a game won’t take place on Thursday night.

The reason there’s no Thursday night game for Week 17 is because the NFL didn’t schedule one for the final two weeks of the regular season. That means last week’s game between the 49ers and Titans was the final one.

Tennessee defeated San Francisco in the closing moments with a game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock.

Almost every single game on the Week 17 schedule will take place on Sunday, including the Cardinals-Cowboys matchup that could actually be an NFC playoff preview.

The only game for Week 17 that won’t take place on Sunday is an AFC North showdown between the Browns and Steelers. This game will occur on Monday night.

It’s also worth mentioning the Week 18 schedule won’t feature any Thursday games. It will, however, include a Saturday night doubleheader.

The NFL will decide which two games will take place on Saturday night after Week 17 is officially over. ESPN will broadcast this doubleheader.

As for the future of Thursday Night Football, it’ll air on Amazon Prime starting in 2022.

It appears Thursday Night Football is becoming more and more popular by the year.