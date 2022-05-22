Herschel Walker Has Revealed His Stance On Abortion

(Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for Congress in Georgia.

Walker, a Republican, is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary NFL running back has been given a seal of approval by former United States president Donald Trump.

This weekend, the former Georgia Bulldogs star revealed his stance on abortion.

Walker said he supports a total ban on abortions, without any exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.

“There’s no exception in my mind,” Walker told reporters after a campaign speech this weekend. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”

Walker's campaign told The Hill that he is pro-life and "will not apologize for that.”

Georgia's 2022 Republican primary is set for this Tuesday.

Walker is expected to win going away.