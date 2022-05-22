Herschel Walker Has Revealed His Stance On Abortion
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for Congress in Georgia.
Walker, a Republican, is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary NFL running back has been given a seal of approval by former United States president Donald Trump.
This weekend, the former Georgia Bulldogs star revealed his stance on abortion.
Walker said he supports a total ban on abortions, without any exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.
“There’s no exception in my mind,” Walker told reporters after a campaign speech this weekend. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”
Walker's campaign told The Hill that he is pro-life and "will not apologize for that.”
Georgia's 2022 Republican primary is set for this Tuesday.
Walker is expected to win going away.