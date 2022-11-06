Herschel Walker Makes Opinion On Barack Obama Very Clear

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Herschel Walker isn't the biggest fan of Barack Obama.

Earlier this fall, the former president of the United States made it clear that he wasn't supportive of Walker's run for a Senate seat out of the state of Georgia.

Now, Walker has clapped back at Obama.

“Well, my answer to Obama is, he got it wrong when he told us to vote for Joe Biden. He got that wrong, didn’t he?” Walker told host Maria Bartiromo.

“And where has he been all this time?” Walker added. “He’d been in his nice mansion doing whatever he was doing. And now he’s coming down telling us to vote for Sen. Warnock, whereas Sen. Warnock has shown, as I have said, he’s a fake. He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s done nothing for the people, except evict them.”

Election Day is approaching quickly.

On Tuesday, we'll find out where the voters stand with Walker.