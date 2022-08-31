Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week.

One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns.

Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of the biggest blockbusters in NFL history. The trade, which sent a bunch of draft picks to the Cowboys, helped jumpstart Dallas' dynasty in the 1990s.

That's not the only headline of the week, though.

Walker is also growing closer in the polls in his race for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.

Walker's run for U.S. Senate has been quite polarizing across the country.

"Come on Democrats and independents!! Show your support for the good Reverend and get him across the finish line!" one fan wrote.

"Rah-Roh!!!! Send money if u can!! We can't lose this seat!!!!!!" one fan added.

"I'm not worried about this one poll. The polls are easily averaging in favor of Warnock. That doesn't mean we take a Warnock victory for granted though. Do the work. Get people out voting," one fan added.

Much like his NFL career, this race will be interesting down to the last minute.