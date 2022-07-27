Herschel Walker Poll Results Revealed: NFL World Reacts
Former college football and NFL star Herschel Walker is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Right now, it doesn't look like Walker is going to be successful in his campaign.
Recent poll results show that Walker is trailing his opponent as we head into August.
Walker's campaign has come under a lot of scrutiny, with the former NFL star producing some questionable-at-best quotes throughout his time on the trail.
The former NFL star's opponent is hoping for a debate.
Fans are hoping to see the former NFL star debating on stage, though it's unclear if that'll happen.
Walker, meanwhile, has responded to the questions.
“First of all, Sen Warnock has nothing else to talk about .. I’ve told him many times, I’m ready to debate him anytime, any day, I just want to make it for the fans, not about a political party or some media," he said.
Will we see it happen, though?