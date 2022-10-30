Herschel Walker Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About Him

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Former college football star and NFL running back Herschel Walker has responded to former U.S. president Barack Obama.

This weekend, the 44th president of the United States made it clear that he's not a fan of Walker's Senate campaign.

"Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player... does that make him the best person to represent you?... let's say you're at the airport and you see Walker & you say, Hey, there's Herschel, Heisman winner. Let's have him fly the plane!" Obama said.

Walker has responded to what Obama said about him.

“President Obama was here last night. He said I’m a celebrity. He got that one wrong, didn’t he? I’m not a celebrity. I’m a warrior for God. He got something else wrong, too. Remember two years ago he told us to vote for Joe Biden, didn’t he? He got that one wrong, did he not? He’s lost twice to Georgia already, hasn’t he, so I think he probably needs to sit this one out,” Walker said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

Walker then said he will "pray" for Obama.

“I’m sorry to tell former President Obama, I’m sorry, I’m gonna pray for him I’m gonna pray for him because he needs some help,” Walker said. “He needs some help because he got with the wrong horse. Senator Warnock is the wrong horse. You know he can’t do the job, and it’s time for him to leave. So don’t let the door hit your butt as you walk out of there.”

Walker is in a tight race for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia as we approach Election Day.