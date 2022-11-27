Herschel Walker Reportedly Gets Tough Campaign News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Former star running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker got some tough campaign news over the weekend.

Walker, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is in a runoff with his opposition, Raphael Warnock.

According to a new report, Walker is facing an uphill battle in the campaign funds department.

From CNBC:

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign has almost three times as much cash on hand as Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s heading into the final stretch of Georgia’s runoff Senate election, according to new Federal Election Commission filings.

Warnock, who is trying to defend his seat in a tight race, had just over $29 million on hand as of Nov. 16. Walker, a former NFL player and favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, had over $9.8 million on hand heading into the final weeks of the election.

Now that's a pretty big deficit to be facing heading into the run-off election.

Walker and Warnock both failed to get 50 percent in the polls on Election Day.