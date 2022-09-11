Herschel Walker Takes Poll Lead: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Former NFL star and Georgia football legend Herschel Walker has taken a lead in the polls for the U.S. Senate seat out of his home state.

The latest polls show that Walker now has a three point lead in the polls over his opponent.

"An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll showed Walker with 47 percent to Warnock's 44 percent, while an Emerson College poll found Walker on 46 percent to Warnock's 44 percent.

And a Trafalgar Group poll found Walker leading with 48 percent support to the Democrat's 47 percent," Newsweek reports.

Fans are a bit surprised by Walker's rise, though at this point, nothing should be shocking.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is also backing the former Georgia football star.

Walker's name obviously carries a lot of weight in the state of Georgia, even if he's made some puzzling - at best - comments on the campaign trail.

November will be interesting.