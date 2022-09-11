Herschel Walker Takes Poll Lead: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL star and Georgia football legend Herschel Walker has taken a lead in the polls for the U.S. Senate seat out of his home state.
The latest polls show that Walker now has a three point lead in the polls over his opponent.
"An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll showed Walker with 47 percent to Warnock's 44 percent, while an Emerson College poll found Walker on 46 percent to Warnock's 44 percent.
And a Trafalgar Group poll found Walker leading with 48 percent support to the Democrat's 47 percent," Newsweek reports.
Fans are a bit surprised by Walker's rise, though at this point, nothing should be shocking.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is also backing the former Georgia football star.
Walker's name obviously carries a lot of weight in the state of Georgia, even if he's made some puzzling - at best - comments on the campaign trail.
November will be interesting.