Herschel Walker's Likely Political Future Has Been Revealed

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Herschel Walker lost the Georgia Senate race, but his political career might not be over yet.

After Walker lost to Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in a runoff last week, Florida's Rick Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, published a statement in support of the former NFL running back.

In it, Scott said he anticipates Walker being "a leader" in the Republican party "for years to come."

“Over the last year, I’ve gotten to know Herschel and have seen first-hand the movement he built in his home state," Scott said. "Herschel’s story and message inspired millions in Georgia and across the country. While Herschel came up short last night, I know he will continue to be a leader in our party for years to come."

This year's Senate race was Walker's debut run for political office after publicly throwing his support behind Republican candidates for years.

The 60-year-old Georgia native was embroiled in multiple controversies during his campaign, including allegations that he was abusive toward a former partner and also paid for an abortion despite being pro-life.