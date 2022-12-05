Herschel Walker's Message For Barack Obama Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Herschel Walker is not a fan of former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Obama, who has spoken out against Walker and his run for U.S. Senate out of Georgia, is taking some heat from the former college football star.

Walker made it clear that he has a problem with Obama.

“Well what’s sad is they’re always trying to mislead people,” Walker said of Obama. “Why don’t they tell the whole story? The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and do your job, having faith to get things done. So they don’t tell you the whole story.”

Obama had previously joked about Walker's comment on werewolves vs. vampires.

“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up," Obama said regarding Walker's viral comments.

Walker, meanwhile, is set to take place in a runoff election against Raphael Warnock later this month.