Herschel Walker's Opponent Has Message For College Football Fans

GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Herschel Walker is obviously beloved by many college football fans in the state of Georgia, thanks to his dominance while playing for the Bulldogs.

But Walker's opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Raphael Warnock, has decided to play on that, too.

Warnock had a message for college football fans ahead of the runoff election.

“Now let me see if I’m in the right place, is this the home of the SEC champions?” Warnock said at his rally. “Congratulations. You all taught LSU a real lesson.”

Warnock gave Walker some credit, too.

“Now let me just say, because I’m at the University of Georgia, that I don’t mind giving credit where credit is due … I saw what my opponent did on the field here,” he said. “Heisman Trophy, great running back, amazing football player, but we’re on a different field tonight.”

Georgia, meanwhile, is set to take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Eve.

Perhaps Walker or Warnock will be in attendance?