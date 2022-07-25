Hines Ward Officially Lands Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Assistant coach Hines Ward of the New York Jets looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Hines Ward is officially a head coach.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers great and NFL assistant coach has officially been named a head coach in the XFL.

Sunday night, the XFL, which is being re-launched in 2023, announced its new coaches for its debut season.

Ward is one of the head coaches.

Fans are excited to see Ward as a head coach.

Ward is excited to get going, too.

Here's the full list of head coaches for the XFL's debut season which is set for 2023.

Ward served as an NFL assistant coach following his playing days. It'll be fun to see him leading his own team in the XFL.