Hines Ward Pumped For His New Job: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Assistant coach Hines Ward of the New York Jets looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Hines Ward is pumped for his new job.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star is officially a head coach, as he's taking over the XFL franchise in San Antonio.

Ward is excited to get going.

"It’s about time, San Antonio. I’m proud to announce that I’m the head coach of your first XFL team. It’s an honor to represent this city and we’re going to play with an edge and resilience you’d expect from the home of the Alamo," he tweeted.

Fans are excited, too.

"Yes sir. Welcome home sir. San Antonio is ready. Go Dawgs," one fan tweeted.

"Grew up watching Hines every Sunday. It’s a small world. He’s in the tone. I’m stoked," one fan added.

"Great opportunity! Happy for Hines!" another fan added.

This will be fun to watch.