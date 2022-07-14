Hollywood Brown Clarifies Narrative: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not Lamar Jackson is a top-10 quarterback.

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard turned some heads by saying top wide receivers don't want to play with Jackson.

"No TOP Wr will ever come there while LJ is there," he tweeted. "Plenty of WRs have been available to get in the off-season while LJ has been starting, but nobody wants to go. They give him the respect, but they don’t want to play with him. LJ is good but he’s not able to make the throws."

On Thursday afternoon, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown called out that narrative. Although he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, he still has a lot of love for his former quarterback.

"Facts! The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous," Brown said. "He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level ! And Every Wr whoever played with him knows that."

Ravens fans certainly appreciate this post from Brown.

Jackson himself had a very simple response to this tweet from Brown.

Since there's a lot of talk about top wideouts not wanting to play with Jackson, it's worth noting that Brown had over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Jackson isn't the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, but make no mistake, he's a game-changer.