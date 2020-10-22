How Antonio Brown Has Reportedly Been Handling His Suspension

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Seattle Seahawks have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown is currently serving an eight-game suspension. He’ll be eligible to play for a team as soon as Week 9 and teams have already inquired about the star wide receiver.

Although he had a troubling 2019, Brown is reportedly doing everything possible to show teams he’s ready for a comeback. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brown has been working out twice a day.

“The people close to Antonio Brown are happy about the fact that he’s staying off of social media,” Fowler reporter. “For the last few months he’s just been laying low. He’s been working out twice a day – every day. He goes from his indoor facility to a practice field with a trainer.”

As for his off-field incidents, Brown is reportedly doing everything possible to resolve those as well.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver played in just one game during the 2019 season. He racked up four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

In just one game, Brown showed he’s still one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. After a few months on the open market, he’s itching to get back on the field.

Now we’ll have to wait and see if any team – including the Seahawks – will take a shot on the former All-Pro.