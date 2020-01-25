How Long Antonio Brown Could Spend In Jail If He’s Convicted Of Battery

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. This all stems from an incident between the former NFL wide receiver and a moving truck company.

Brown is being charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000. The judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation within 10 days of being released from jail.

While it’s still early in the process, the potential punishment for Brown could be more severe than anyone could have imagined.

If Brown is convicted of battery, the All-Pro wideout could face up to life in prison.

That being said, Brown’s lawyers don’t believe that will be the case. One of his attorneys, Lorne Berkley, said his client was clearly overcharged.

From ESPN:

“They overcharged him,” Berkeley said. “Once a thorough investigation is done, we believe the charges filed will most likely be very different than they are right now.”

Brown allegedly threw rocks at the moving truck and driver, and then attacked the driver after a dispute over payment for his services. His trainer, Glenn Holt, was arrested as well for his role in this.

Since Brown’s legal team expects this to be a lengthy case, it will probably take at least a few months for a verdict.