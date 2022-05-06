Look: Here's The NFL Team That Will Travel The Least This Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL won't release its schedule for the 2022 season until May 12, but we already know how many miles each team will travel this fall.

Out of all the teams in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel the fewest miles this season. As of now, they are slated to travel 6,442 miles.

What's even more impressive about the Steelers' schedule is they're not even going to leave the Eastern Time Zone in the regular season.

The Detroit Lions will travel the second-fewest miles this fall, but they still have to travel about 2,000 miles more than the Steelers.

On the flip side, the Seattle Seahawks will travel the most miles this year (29,446). They'll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13 in Munich, Germany.

The Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints are also toward the top of this list. They'll all travel at least 24,000 miles during the 2022 season.

Teams dealing with longer trips and multiple time zones could, in theory, end up being negatively affected. On the flip side, it may not play that big a role in their success.