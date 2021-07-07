Report: How Many NFL Players Have Received Vaccine Shot

With the start of training camp only a few weeks away, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero had an update on how many players have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Pelissero, roughly 68 percent of players league-wide have received at least one shot. Five teams have at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated.

The NFL is not requiring its players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the 2021 season. However, the league doesn’t have many restrictions in place for those who are vaccinated. The same cannot be said for players who are unvaccinated.

Pelissero also mentioned that virtually all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel have been vaccinated before the start of training camp. This is important because coaches and other staff who aren’t fully vaccinated won’t be eligible to work directly with players.

Vaccination update 20 days before most NFL teams report to camp: – Five teams have 85%+ of players with at least one shot – 68% of players league-wide with at least one shot (national rate is 67.1%, and 53% among men 18-39) – Virtually all Tier 1 and 2 personnel are vaccinated — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2021

Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to undergo daily testing or wear masks at the club facility during training camp.

Another reason teams would like to be fully vaccinated for the 2021 season is because there are no quarantine requirements for vaccinated players who are exposed to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players, meanwhile, must quarantine after high-risk exposure.

Since training camp is just around the corner, NFL teams are working against the clock to get their players vaccinated and avoid heavy restrictions for their offseason workouts.