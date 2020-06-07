How ‘Most’ NFL Owners Reacted To Roger Goodell’s Video

Roger Goodell released a video on Friday affirming that the NFL stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.

But apparently, Goodell didn’t exactly let the rest of the league know that he was planning on making that statement beforehand. According to Washington Post reporter Mark Maske, some NFL owners “mostly were taken by surprise” by Goodell’s video on Friday. Per the report, he gave a heads up to a few owners after he made the decision.

However, Maske also noted that “most” NFL owners are expected to support Goodell’s statement. But they do expect some backlash from fanbases that share President Trump’s views on the matter.

One owner that is expected to be monitored closely for future statements is Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones has been one of the most vocal proponents of having all players stand for the national anthem.

The last few weeks have seen countless protests across the country support Black Lives Matter. Many athletes, coaches, executives and teams as a whole have joined in pledging to support the movement.

But considering President Trump’s public disputes with the protests and the movement as a whole, owners have been in a very tricky spot. More than a quarter of the league’s owners have publicly donated to his campaign.

The NFL owners will need to demonstrate very strongly which side they’re on as this issues gets more and more polarized.