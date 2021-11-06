Plenty of teams would like to add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster once he goes on waivers on Monday, but he’ll come at a high cost.

The team which signs OBJ will have to take on his $7.25 million salary for the rest of the 2021 season, according to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora.

Right now, only nine teams have over $7.25 million in cap space. Those teams include: the Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Washington and Bengals, according to ESPN.

It’s unlikely Beckham will be claimed when he becomes available on waivers on Tuesday. If he goes unclaimed, he’ll become a free agent later next week.

“The NFL and NFLPA are still working through some language on restructured Odell Beckham contract,” La Canfora reports. “As we first reported yesterday his deal is now expires after the season. He is a rental for any team that might claim him. That team would assume the remainder of his $7.25M salary.”

What this really boils down to is whether or not a team is willing to take a half-year rental at a $7.25-million price tag. Or, teams can wait until Odell Beckham Jr. becomes a free agent later next week to make lesser offers, but perhaps for more than just a half of the season.

Beckham is still extremely talented. He’s not the superstar he once was, but he draws plenty of attention from the opposing defense.

